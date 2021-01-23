Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.24

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $268.24 and last traded at $267.77, with a volume of 12622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

