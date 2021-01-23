Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 517.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

