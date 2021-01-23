Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,488 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 109.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,995 shares during the period.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FCAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FCAU stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.