Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Invests $48,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.