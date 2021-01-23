Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

