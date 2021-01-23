Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.79.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.