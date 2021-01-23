Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 525 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.