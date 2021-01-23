Royal Bank of Canada Increases SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,750

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,547 ($20.21) on Thursday. SSE plc has a one year low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,500 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

