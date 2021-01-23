RTC Group plc (RTC.L) (LON:RTC) Trading 4.7% Higher

RTC Group plc (RTC.L) (LON:RTC)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). 10,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and staffing services.

