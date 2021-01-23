Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.91. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,350 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 14.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

