Rupiah Token Trading Up 0.4% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $833,787.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token's total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupiah Token is https://reddit.com/