Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

