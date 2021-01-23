Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $203.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.