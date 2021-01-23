salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.77. 10,186,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

