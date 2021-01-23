salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock valued at $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

