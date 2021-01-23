Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 37,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

