Samuel Gfall Johnson Sells 56,376 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

