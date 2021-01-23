SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 11.4%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) fell 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.50. 515,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 581,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.55.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $770,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.