Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

