Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.53 ($66.51).

ETR:DAI opened at €59.07 ($69.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,035.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

