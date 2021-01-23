Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.89.

PEP opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

