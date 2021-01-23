Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.39.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.