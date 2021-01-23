Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.93

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

