Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

SAR stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

