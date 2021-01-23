Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

