Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $12.48 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $159.73 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Svb Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

