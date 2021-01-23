Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 177,061 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,061 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

MKC stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.