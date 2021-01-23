Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 214,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

