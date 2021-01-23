Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.