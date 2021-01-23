Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

