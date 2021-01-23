Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

