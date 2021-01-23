Schlumberger Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

