Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,559,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

