Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

