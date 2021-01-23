Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

