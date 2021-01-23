Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €140.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.12 ($136.61).

EPA:SU opened at €125.35 ($147.47) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.93.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

