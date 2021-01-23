Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.10.

CP opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mirova bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

