SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.47.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

