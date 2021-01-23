Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of STX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

