Seagate Technology plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

