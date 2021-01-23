Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

