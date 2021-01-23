Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,431,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

