Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $328.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

