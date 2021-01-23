Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

LOW opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

