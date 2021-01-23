Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

