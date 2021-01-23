Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Progressive by 103.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

