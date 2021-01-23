Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

