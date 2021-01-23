Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.