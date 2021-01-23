SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Robert Clay Grant Sells 8,412 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

