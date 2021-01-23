Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

